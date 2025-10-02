Launching today
Organize your week with gentle focus

DayDrift helps you plan and track your daily tasks with a clean, minimal approach to productivity. Organize your todos by day of the week and watch your progress unfold naturally.
Free Options
Launch tags:
iOSTask ManagementCalendar
Organize your todos by day of the week and watch your progress unfold naturally. Unlike traditional task apps that tie you to rigid deadlines, DayDrift lets you assign tasks to days of the week instead of specific dates. Miss Monday's task? It naturally flows to Tuesday, keeping you moving forward without the stress of overdue items.

How does DayDrift differ from other todo apps?

DayDrift focuses specifically on weekly planning with a unique day-by-day accordion interface that lets you organize tasks by weekdays. Unlike traditional todo apps, it includes a streak tracking system that motivates you to build consistent daily habits. The app emphasizes simplicity and focus, helping you plan your week without getting overwhelmed by complex features.

Key Features:

  • Weekly Planning - Assign tasks to specific days and see your week at a glance

  • Flexible Scheduling - Choose between 5-day or 7-day week views

  • Drift Tracking - Visuals that shows how many times a task has been carried to the next day

  • Clean Interface - Distraction-free design that adapts to your preferred theme

  • History & Sync - Keep track of completed tasks and sync across all your devices (Unlimited)


Perfect for:

  • Daily task management

  • Weekly planning and organization

  • Building productive habits

  • Keeping track of recurring responsibilities

