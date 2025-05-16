Datakit
The data platform that works your way
28 followers
The data platform that works your way
28 followers
Your data, your choice. Process locally for complete privacy or leverage cloud when you need to collaborate. No compromises.
This is the 2nd launch from Datakit. View more
The modern data platform that works your way
DataKit
Launching today
Your data, your choice. Process locally for complete privacy or leverage cloud when you need to collaborate.
Free
Launch tags:Privacy•Data & Analytics•Data
Launch Team
Be the first to comment