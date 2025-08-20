Launching today
Dash

Private, encrypted OSS notes app

Military-grade encrypted notes app that keeps your data 100% offline and private. No cloud, no tracking, no accounts needed. AES-256 encryption protects your thoughts from Big Tech surveillance.
🚀 Hey Product Hunt! Your thoughts are being compromised, do you ever get tired of having every move you make be monitored? That's why I built and am sharing Dash, the note‑taking app that keeps every thought 100 % offline, encrypted and entirely under your control. Why Dash? Offline only & no cloud - Your notes never leave your device. Military‑grade AES‑256‑GCM encryption - The same security you’d use for sensitive files protects every word. Rich block editing - Headers, lists, quotes, code blocks and even multi‑block operations let you write like a pro without compromising your security. Folders, tags and search - Organize freely with color‑coded tags or folders, and find what you need instantly. Individual page passwords & encrypted exports - Lock single notes or share encrypted bundles between devices - no server required. Three themes (Light, Dark, Green Terminal) – A distraction‑free UI that looks great on desktop and any screen size. One‑time purchase – No subscription, no hidden fees; buy it once and keep using it forever. It's fast, reliable and future‑proof. Who it’s for Writers, researchers, journalists, security conscious people who need rich formatting without a cloud lock‑in. Security professionals requiring encrypted note storage. Anyone who values privacy over convenience and wants full ownership of their data. 💡 Try it now: – No sign‑up, just open Dash and start writing. 🔧 Open source on GitHub: – Feel free to contribute or fork for your own use. I’d love to hear what you think! Drop a comment or give an upvote if privacy matters to you. 🚀
