Dad Reply

Dad Reply

Compose, reply, and send in a one click.

5.04 reviews

445 followers

Visit website
Sometimes, a thumb is all you need to get the message across.
This is the 2nd launch from Dad Reply. View more

Dad Reply v1.5

Launching today
Compose, reply, and send in a single click.
Reply in one click.* No typing. No thinking. Just send it. * "Outlook already does this" — you're using Outlook, sit down.
Dad Reply v1.5 gallery image
Dad Reply v1.5 gallery image
Dad Reply v1.5 gallery image
Dad Reply v1.5 gallery image
Dad Reply v1.5 gallery image
Dad Reply v1.5 gallery image
Dad Reply v1.5 gallery image
Dad Reply v1.5 gallery image
Dad Reply v1.5 gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome ExtensionsEmailProductivity
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Paul Mackenzie
Maker
📌

Awwww shit, here we go again.

He's back, Voldemor…god don't you just hate that bit. Cedric's dead, it's harrowing, and then Harry Potter says that…

But I digress. Dad Reply is back. Not with a fresh new look, or a slick rebrand. But with more features and ways for you to respond to the bullshit that is the frivolous email.

This time round there are more options to show just how much of a shit you give to those updates, or god forbid those emails that start with "How are you doing?" (just get to the point, what do you want?).

You can enjoy

- Emoji skin tone selection.
- Custom emojis (the thumb will always remain, as its superior).
- An advanced button. Select your emoji response from within Gmail.
- Free Pro trial, and early bird offer.

Wait wait wait. Go back. Rewind the tape. Pro trial? That sounds like it will eventually cost money?

Damn right it will cost you money. But answer me this. How much of your time is spent replying to most, if not all the emails you get. Say 30 emails a day? I'll wait…exactly. A lot of time. And what's more important money or time? You tell me? I'll answer…mo…time it's time.

So if anything you should be paying me I'm giving you the gift of time. Don't worry though. You don't have to pay yet. I'm doing a trial run, not to be confused with a trail run. For no other reason than I'm still sorting payments. So it could potentially be forever if I die after the launch. Good odds aye.

Plus you'll get a 33% lifetime discount (off a yearly subscription, that's right) if you part with your email address. I'll ping you code when I get things sorted. I say you. But it will be a mass one. Though I don't know if you're the only one to sign up, then hey it could be just you.

note: to the people that will (inevitably) message me offering paid votes here's my response - 🖕

Nika

Can you please explain to me that joke with "👍" – is it any sort of daddy answers? 😂

Paul Mackenzie
Maker
@busmark_w_nika certainly not. Though I do have a contested relationship with my Dad, but that's only recently. I'm not one for explaining jokes. But it's a well known fact, that Dads will reply to any message, regardless of content, with a 👍. Some amazing news - 👍 Sending love and appreciation - 👍 Essay about how you've been feeling - 👍
Nika

@prmack :DDD good to know. I haven't experienced this, so I missed this fact. :D

Prastik Gyawali

Looks nice, but what problem does this solve? Maybe I didn't understand the full rationale here but I could always send like in Gmail, even without this extension?
Thanks!