Hey, Dad's back!
I said I was popping out for some cigarettes and a paper some time ago, but it was no abandon. The queue at the shop was massive. And of course being British, I wasn't going to leave it. So with a copy of last month's paper under my arm, and a freshly lit hot stick perched between my lips. I am here.
Dad Reply
Awwww shit, here we go again.
He's back, Voldemor…god don't you just hate that bit. Cedric's dead, it's harrowing, and then Harry Potter says that…
But I digress. Dad Reply is back. Not with a fresh new look, or a slick rebrand. But with more features and ways for you to respond to the bullshit that is the frivolous email.
This time round there are more options to show just how much of a shit you give to those updates, or god forbid those emails that start with "How are you doing?" (just get to the point, what do you want?).
You can enjoy
- Emoji skin tone selection.
- Custom emojis (the thumb will always remain, as its superior).
- An advanced button. Select your emoji response from within Gmail.
- Free Pro trial, and early bird offer.
Wait wait wait. Go back. Rewind the tape. Pro trial? That sounds like it will eventually cost money?
Damn right it will cost you money. But answer me this. How much of your time is spent replying to most, if not all the emails you get. Say 30 emails a day? I'll wait…exactly. A lot of time. And what's more important money or time? You tell me? I'll answer…mo…time it's time.
So if anything you should be paying me I'm giving you the gift of time. Don't worry though. You don't have to pay yet. I'm doing a trial run, not to be confused with a trail run. For no other reason than I'm still sorting payments. So it could potentially be forever if I die after the launch. Good odds aye.
Plus you'll get a 33% lifetime discount (off a yearly subscription, that's right) if you part with your email address. I'll ping you code when I get things sorted. I say you. But it will be a mass one. Though I don't know if you're the only one to sign up, then hey it could be just you.
note: to the people that will (inevitably) message me offering paid votes here's my response - 🖕
Can you please explain to me that joke with "👍" – is it any sort of daddy answers? 😂
Dad Reply
@prmack :DDD good to know. I haven't experienced this, so I missed this fact. :D
Looks nice, but what problem does this solve? Maybe I didn't understand the full rationale here but I could always send like in Gmail, even without this extension?
Thanks!