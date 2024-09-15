Creem
Hey Product Hunt 👋
I’m Gabriel, co-founder of Creem.
Today we’re launching Creem 1.0 — and this one feels special.
Why we started Creem
As SaaS founders, we kept losing time and money dealing with:
Payments in different markets
Sales tax and compliance
Global payouts
Instead of building our product, we were stuck acting as accountants and lawyers.
Small teams can now achieve what used to take entire departments — but finance tools weren’t keeping up.
What we imagined from Day 1
Our big idea was revenue splits 🤝 — making it effortless for founders to share revenue with partners, collaborators, or affiliates.
But before we could launch that vision, we needed to build a solid foundation:
Payments that just work
Built-in compliance and tax handling
Scalable subscriptions and monetization tools
Now, with Creem 1.0, we can finally unlock that vision.
What Creem does today
Creem is a Merchant of Record + financial OS for SaaS, AI, and digital businesses.
In plain words: we take care of payments, taxes, and global payouts — all in one place.
Here’s what that means:
🤝 Effortless revenue splits – share income with partners automatically, no spreadsheets.
Global & compliant from day one – we handle taxes, fraud, and sales tax for you.
Get paid everywhere – 80+ currencies, stablecoins, payouts to 100+ countries.
Built for founders – SaaS teams, AI startups, indie hackers who don’t want to juggle tools or red tape.
Smart insights with AI – your personal CFO that understands customer and payment data, highlights trends, and answers your questions.
What’s next
We’ll be here all day to answer questions, hear feedback, and learn from you.
To our early beta users — thank you for pushing us to get here.
This is just the beginning.
Let’s build the future of SaaS finance together. 🚀
— Gabriel & the Creem team
Just yesterday, I saw a heated discussion about payment systems for SaaS on one social media platform. People had many concerns about every option on the market. Creem is highly competitive and has a lot of potential in this niche. Happy launch, guys! 🥳
@sofiaisonfire - thanks for your comment
We noticed the same thing — most payment solutions come with a long list of trade-offs, and that’s exactly what motivated the team to build Creem. The goal is to take speed, fees, and usability off the worry list so SaaS founders can focus on scaling their product.
Out of curiosity, when you were following that discussion, what pain point stood out to you the most?
@giovanni_braghieri Mostly, high fees and technical difficulty without strong support to help with that. Generally, people don't think that those systems provide value to match the price.
@kpyto we’re excited too 🚀 Which feature are you most looking forward to?