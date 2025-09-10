Launched this week
Corgi is your true AI read-later for everything you save — videos, articles, PDFs — a second brain that digests, organizes, and chats with your saved content. No more content graveyards.
I built Corgi because bookmarking and “read later” never turned into real knowledge — it just became clutter. People save hours of videos, articles and PDFs with good intentions, then forget, re-watch, or lose the signal in the pile. I wanted a different outcome: a product that actually consumes what you save, understands your priorities, and answers like the smarter version of you. Corgi exists so your saved content becomes active — helping you decide faster, learn on your schedule, and act without the busywork.
Most tools claim to be a “second brain,” but they stop at storage or search. Corgi ships something different and concrete:
Corgi reads videos and articles and extracts timestamps and key moments, not just filenames or links and then it’s like talking to a version of yourself who actually read everything you saved — and never forgot.
Multi-brain (Coming soon): instead of one generic brain, Corgi gives you role-specific brains — Work, Fitness, Cooking, Investing — each one answering only from your saved content and tuned to the task.
Personal reasoning, not generic citations: replies explain why a saved item mattered to you (your tags, past flags, or goals) so the answer feels personal and immediately useful.
Action-ready outputs: short briefs, clips, recipe plans, watchlists — delivered so you can act in one click.
Privacy-first by design: the brains run on the content you saved — nothing else — so the product is personal and private, not a public index.
That combination — ingesting long-form media, splitting knowledge into task brains, and answering with your intent in mind — is what makes this launch different.
Beyond the feature list, I’m proud of the product’s intent: it doesn’t ask you to change your habits — it makes the things you already do (save, bookmark, collect) finally pay off. That’s the part that will quietly change how people learn, decide, and create.
@kaustubh19 I really like the idea of turning saved content into something useful, rather than just a bunch of bookmarks. This is really helpful for me because my notes are filled with a bunch of entries with links that I didn't have time to study at the moment and I planned to come back to them and then forgot about them. In notes I have a problem finding all saved options on a topic (if I forgot to leave a hashtag). I tried saving a few articles - I wonder how well Corgi lets me search across all the "brains" (e.g. "Work" + "Fitness") at once, or do I have to manually switch between them each time?
@anastasiiazhur Really glad you took an interest in Corgi!
The big idea is that Corgi should feel like a smarter you — remembering everything you saved, surfacing what matters when you need it, and letting you connect ideas you’d otherwise lose. So by default, it takes into account all your saved content when replying to your questions and does not segregate between brains, but in the cases you'd need answers for a specific context or a brain, you can select that easily, and then Corgi will only keep in mind that specific context while replying to your questions.
Hope this helps :)
@kaustubh19 This sounds amazing! Sounds like a solution to my big problem))
As someone with a million articles/videos/books I'll "get to later" this sounds super helpful.
Will questions asked of the system only ever draw from imported information? Whatever if there's a knowledge gap? Will the platform pull external resources and note those?
Also, small point - I noticed with the read only mode and some of the long-form text delivery that it's a massive block of text. Personally, I get lost in huge blocks of text. May be helpful to break that up into smaller sections for readability.
@matthew_glossop Hey, thanks for trying out Corgi!
While you can still ask questions from outside the saved content, the response is currently limited. We are actively working on expanding this to address knowledge gaps.
Absolutely, will be making the reader-text more readable, thanks for the suggestion :)
@kaustubh19 got it. thanks!
IMPRESSIVE PRODUCT!!! Corgi AI can turn my unread tags and saved articles into something actually usable. It's bookmark-free, digests, organizes, and helps me revisit ideas when I need to. Great for anyone who wants to stay curious without being overwhelmed by content.
@wayne_appgrowing I'm so glad that you've used it, the intent was always to make it easier for us to consume content and learn faster and smarter and have a superhuman memory.
Thanks and feel free to drop in more feedback as you keep using the product! :D