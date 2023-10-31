CoPilot.Live
CoPilot.Live is built with a vision to create a versatile AI-driven platform that empowers users with fast, accurate, and context-aware assistance, transforming how information is accessed and data-driven decisions are made across various domains.
Hey PH Community 👋
I’m Farooq, Founder of Fynd. We’ve spent a decade helping 2,300+ brands grow online. One pattern has never changed: shoppers want instant, human-grade help before and after checkout.
Today we’re launching Commerce Copilot, a no-code AI agent that becomes your top-performing salesperson and support rep:
Knows your catalogue, policies & order data
Guides discovery, upsells in chat, and even nudges abandoned carts
Resolves up to 95 % of support tickets automatically while handing tricky cases to humans, complete with conversation summaries
Deploys on Fynd Storefront, Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, WhatsApp, email… wherever shoppers talk to you
We are shipping a 60 free trial so every store can try it, plus deep workflow automations for power users.
Ask me anything about the tech, the lessons we learned scaling AI across retail, or how this fits into your stack.
Share your feedback and feature requests are gold to us.
Cheers,
Farooq
Boltic
Congratulations on the launch, this looks cool.
@ankita_singh14 Thanks Ankita for being part of this launch!
Boltic
