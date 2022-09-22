Contra
Launched on February 21st, 2024
Launched on September 14th, 2023
Launched on February 22nd, 2023
👋 Hey folks,
I'm Gajus, a co-founder of Contra.
In the last 5 years, we've built the best platform for independents to work (vetted talent and clients, no commissions, no walled garden). Because of that, we've attracted 1M+ independents, companies, and creative tools.
These are some of the most amazing and talented people in the world. ❤️
There's just one problem: They're still competing on job boards like it's 2010, while their next great opportunity is sitting in their network waiting to be discovered.
That's where Indy AI comes in.
Indy AI is your personal assistant that finds opportunities in your network on autopilot. Just tell Indy your preferences, and it reads every post on Contra, LinkedIn, and X to surface opportunities that match your skills and interests. Like or dislike opportunities, and Indy learns from your feedback. It literally finds the best opportunities in your network while you sleep.
In just weeks of trialing, we've saved our users tens of thousands of hours of doomscrolling and found thousands of high-value opportunities.
I truly believe that for many of our users, Indy AI will make searching for opportunities a thing of the past.
Try Indy AI today and let us know what you think!
Paddle
Hey PH fam! 👋
Once in a while I get to hunt something that I am truly excited about.
Today, that's Indy AI.
Here's what's cool about it:
Indy AI is like a personal assistant for searching for opportunities in your network.
It connects to your LinkedIn and X accounts and reads every post made by your connections.
You tell it what you are looking for (e.g. "landing page design opportunities in the fintech industry that pay $2000+"), and it will read every post made by your connections and inform you about the opportunities it finds.
It's like Google alerts but for opportunities that are found in your network.
I've never seen anything like this before, and I can totally see myself using this.
For anyone tired of the endless scroll and ready to let AI do the heavy lifting - this is your moment.
Check it out and drop your questions below!
The Contra team is here all day and they're all ears. Also, feel free to download it from (https://indy.ai) and see what it surfaces for you!
👋 Hey everyone!
I'm Ben, the other co-founder of Contra.
Indy is by the far the most exciting product we have ever built at Contra and was impossible before LLMs.
We know the world is changing. Job boards aren't what they used to be. Now clients ghost, applications are mostly AI slop and the signal to noise ratio is all messed up. After talking to thousands of users we realized that the best opportunities come from your own network.
That's why we built Indy.
Indy is the fist assistant of its kind that acts as your personal growth engine. Indy is an employee that is always working to find you the next best lead so you can keep your project pipeline full and grow your business.
We can't wait for you to try it out. Shout out to the entire Contra team for another killer launch.
If you have any feedback, feel free to DM me on X, or Contra!
Thanks @thisiskp_ for hunting!