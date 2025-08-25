Launching today
Conductor
Run a bunch of Claude Codes in parallel
Conductor lets you run a bunch of Claude Codes all at once, on your Mac. Each Claude gets an isolated copy of your codebase. See at a glance what they're working on, then review and merge their changes.
Productivity•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Conductor
Back in June, we started doing most of our dev work through Claude Code. It’s been so productive we even declared it a member of the team :)
We immediately wanted to get *more* Claude, but the tooling was tedious. At one point we tried cloning our repo into three directories and running Claude in each of them, but it felt like driving a Subaru with a jet engine strapped on.
We needed a tool that would push Claude to its limits and that we’d enjoy working in all day. So we built Conductor!
I can't imagine developing any other way, it's just so much fun. Partly because we use Conductor to build Conductor every day. But even more because it's so damn productive! I've merged thousands of lines of code with Conductor in the past month, and it's only going up.
It's free—we use your existing Claude Code login. You can download for Mac now.
Can't wait to hear what you think!