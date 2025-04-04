39 followers
Hi PH community! 👋
We're the small team behind ComputerX, a smart agent that handles the work for you so you can focus, flow, and get more done.
What is ComputerX?
We built ComputerX to do the work for you and free up your time—from automation to web research to creating deliverables. Just type what you need in simple, natural language, and ComputerX turns your words into action and quality output.
Key Features
🔑 Simple to use: Just ask. No learning curve. Enhance your prompts with a single click if needed.
🚀 Versatile: Create web apps, data visualizations, and reports—export as HTML, interactive charts, Excel, PDF, and more.
🧠 Smart & Transparent: No black boxes—see exactly how ComputerX reasons and executes each task.
📱 Cross-Platform: Available on Web and Desktop (Mac Apple Silicon), with full mobile support for productivity anywhere.
Who It's For
✨ Makers, designers, developers, and content creators looking to get more done in less time.
🎓 Researchers & students who need efficient research, data analysis, and visualizations.
🕒 Anyone looking to reclaim time and simplify life—whether it’s planning trips effortlessly or automating price matching.
Our Story & Mission
We’re a small team on a mission: to help you work smarter, find your focus and flow, and reclaim time for the things you love.
A Special Offer
Enjoy plenty of free credits during our beta launch. As a special thanks to our Product Hunt community, use code "LAUNCH30" for 30% off subscriptions through the end of August 2025.
We'd Love Your Feedback!
This launch is all about learning from you. Please feel free to share any feedback and thoughts below, or email us directly at product@computerx.ai
Thank you for checking out ComputerX—can't wait to see what you build too! 🎉
