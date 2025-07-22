Commitify is an AI voice agent that CALLS your phone to keep you on track. It’s a real cellular call that feels like any other, making it way easier for the AI to reach you and keep you accountable. Our agents range from serious to hilarious, try for FREE!
commitify.me
PH PEOPLE! Great to have you checking out our launch!
We built Commitify because AI is great for accountability and reflection, but only if YOU REMEMBER to use it. Most tools live in apps you have to open. We flipped that: Commitify calls you, with a REAL phone call!
One of the biggest promises of AI is customizability, and we’ve leaned into that with Commitify. Instead of one generic assistant, you choose an agent that fits your vibe: from the no-nonsense Drill Sergeant to the calming Zen Master or the downright hilarious Hype Beast. Check out a product demo of the Hype Beast on our instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/DMaCsRLoXl4/.
What we’re proud of:
This is, as far as we know, the first AI accountability tool that uses the most universal UX of all: the cellular phone call. In our opinion, it is the most natural way to integrate voice AI at this moment in time. By combining fun, customizable voices with carefully crafted agent prompts, it’s not just effective, it’s something people want to stick with.
Would love to hear your thoughts, you can try it for FREE ((also check out the 50% discount code))! Drop a comment here or message us at help@commitify.me.
Not for introverts :D
But love the idea for a better accountability.