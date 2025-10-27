Launching today
Command Center is the fastest code-review and refactoring agent that lets any engineer turn good code into great code 20x faster.
Hey Product Hunters! 👋
I’m Rayimbek, Co-founder, and CMO at Command Center.
First I wanted to say thank you for supporting us on the beginning of our journey!
The problem we're solving is: If AIs can write code 100× faster, why aren’t teams shipping 100× faster?
Because the work moved:
• Power-users say 50%+ of “AI coding” time is spent reading, because they want to understand the AI's changes.
• Much of the rest is spent cleaning up AI output.
0% of developers interviewed say that any existing tool helps. AI "code reviewers" find bugs but don't change their need to understand every line themselves. "Agent managers" help AI's write more code, but AI's are already coding faster than people can keep up. The bottleneck is still a human who has to gain enough confidence in the code to be on call for it at 3am.
We’re attacking the real bottlenecks. We already built a heavier-weight codebase-learning product that made devs up to 4× faster. Our team has trained 500 engineers (including ~10 YC founders), and we have Ph. D. expertise in code analysis. A thread we wrote on the cognitive science of codebase learning and why that 4x is possible hit 500k views. Now we’re productizing that know-how.
To our incredible customer base - Thank you.
Your feedback, encouragement, and belief in what we’re building have fueled every step of this journey. We truly wouldn’t be here without you. ❤️
We’d love to hear what you think in the comments! And we can’t wait to see what you build.
Paddle
Hey PH fam 👋
Pumped to hunt Command Center today! 🚀
Here's the thing nobody talks about with AI coding:
We're drowning in code that writes itself. GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Claude—they're all insanely fast at generating functions and files.
But shipping velocity? Still stuck.
The new bottleneck isn't writing—it's trust.
You can't just merge what AI spits out. You need to actually understand it. Line by line. Because when production breaks at 3am, you're the one getting paged, not the AI.
So devs spend half their time reading AI-generated code like it's someone else's messy homework. The other half? Cleaning up weird patterns and refactoring things that technically work but feel off.
Every tool out there misses this. Code reviewers catch bugs but don't make comprehension faster. Agentic coding tools just generate more code—which makes the problem worse, not better.
Command Center built something different 🎯
They're not helping AI write faster (we don't need that). They're helping engineers review and refactor 20x faster so you can actually ship with confidence.
Why this team gets it:
→ They've trained 500+ engineers on codebase learning
→ Built a product that already makes devs 4x faster
→ Have Ph.D.-level expertise in how developers actually think through code
→ Their thread on cognitive science + codebases hit 500k views
They're solving the problem everyone feels but nobody's named yet: AI moved the work, it didn't eliminate it.
@rayimbek and the Command Center team are here all day!
What's your biggest pain point reviewing AI-generated code? 👇