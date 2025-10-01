Launching today
Coding along with your tutorial
Coding along with your tutorial
CodeYouTube is a web-based code editor with an integrated YouTube player for coding tutorials. Paste a URL or simply write “code” in front of a YouTube domain to launch instantly with video and code side by side in one seamless workspace.
Thanks for checking out CodeYouTube!
We built this because we were frustrated with constantly switching between YouTube tutorials and code editors. The goal was to create a distraction-free workspace where you can watch and code side by side, without losing flow.
What’s unique is the seamless integration of YouTube with a Monaco-powered editor, complete with IntelliSense, live preview, and resizable panels. Instead of juggling multiple windows, everything you need is in one place.
We’re most proud of how simple it is to start—just paste a video or playlist URL, or even write “code” in front of a YouTube domain name to jump right into coding with that tutorial.
minimalist phone: creating folders
I haven't seen something like this and it is one of the best products (when it comes to usefulness) I have seen today :)
minimalist phone: creating folders
Yesterday started watching and practising a new tutorial, I will test today. But love it already!
Glazed
This is amazing I wish I had this when I started coding! 🙌