Code View (Beta)
Launching today
Track, visualize, and restore your code changes
✅ See how your code evolves 📸 Take snapshots before big changes 🔄 Restore with one click ⚡ Compare versions side-by-side
As a developer constantly bouncing between projects in VS Code and GitHub, I often found myself wishing I could rewind time — or at least see how my code evolved, visually.
That itch led me to build Code View: a tool that brings version timelines, visual diffs, and instant code restoration right inside your editor. No external tools. No mental gymnastics. Just a clear view of your coding journey.
It's still in beta — and I'd love your feedback!