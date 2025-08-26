Launching today
Codalogy
Visualize Any Codebase Instantly
11 followers
Understand any code architecture in minutes. Codalogy analyzes your codebase, breaks it into clear components, and maps functionality & dependencies—so you can skip the digging and simply explore your code visually, coffee in hand.
Codalogy
I need to improve a module.
Wait how do I know all the working components and dependencies.
--What’s connected to what?
--Where are the hidden dependencies?
The devs who made it aren’t around. Documentation is scattered.
I have too much on my plate to keep track of everything.
I wish I could just click and visualize the functional component, how they work and interlinked.
That's exactly what we are trying to build with Codalogy
Stop scrambling. Start visualizing.