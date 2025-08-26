Launching today
Codalogy

Codalogy

Visualize Any Codebase Instantly

11 followers

Visit website
Understand any code architecture in minutes. Codalogy analyzes your codebase, breaks it into clear components, and maps functionality & dependencies—so you can skip the digging and simply explore your code visually, coffee in hand.
Codalogy gallery image
Codalogy gallery image
Codalogy gallery image
Codalogy gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

swastik maiti
Maker
📌

I need to improve a module.

Wait how do I know all the working components and dependencies.

--What’s connected to what?

--Where are the hidden dependencies?

The devs who made it aren’t around. Documentation is scattered.
I have too much on my plate to keep track of everything.

I wish I could just click and visualize the functional component, how they work and interlinked.

That's exactly what we are trying to build with Codalogy

Stop scrambling. Start visualizing.

AssemblyAI
AssemblyAI
Speech-to-Text API with diarization
Promoted