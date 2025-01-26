co.dev
Skip the complexity, high costs, and limitations of no-code tools—our AI-powered platform lets you create scalable, modern full-stack apps using natural language, all while keeping full ownership of your code.
🚀 Hey Product Hunt, Andrew here!
Today, we're thrilled to launch MCP Integrations on co.dev — a major upgrade that makes your developer agent way more powerful.
We’ve added 20+ new MCP integrations to help you connect your co.dev workflows to the tools you already use. Here are a few highlights:
🔌 Prisma Postgres – Easily extend your database integrations
🛡 Semgrep – Automate code fixes and enforce standards
✅ Linear – Create, update, and track issues with your agent
📄 Context7 – Feed more documentation context into your agent
...and a lot more.
Check it out and let us know what you think. We’d love your feedback! 👇