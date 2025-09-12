Launched this week
Your Google Drive, now in your bookmarks bar
CloudMarks automatically creates replicas of your Google Drive folders in your bookmarks bar. This allows you to store key websites alongside your Google Drive files and access your Drive content without leaving your current tab.
Free Options
Are you a power user of Bookmarks and Google Drive?
If so, I’m excited to share CloudMarks with you today.
I built CloudMarks because I was constantly duplicating my Google Drive folder structure in Chrome bookmarks—and still never had a complete, consistent setup. I had no way to add my bookmarked websites into Drive, and my bookmarks didn’t have all of my Drive files. It was messy, inefficient, and frustrating.
CloudMarks fixes that by syncing your Google Drive folder + file structure directly into your bookmarks bar.
With CloudMarks you can:
• Access Drive files instantly without opening a new tab.
• Combine Drive content and regular website bookmarks in one place.
• Rename and rearrange synced folders without breaking the sync.
• Even pull in Shared Drives so your whole team has easier access.
• Maintain total privacy - we only store your email address to track subscription status.
🔒 Privacy & Security
I know connecting to Google Drive is sensitive, so CloudMarks was built with privacy in mind:
• We don’t store any of your Drive data.
• The only data we keep is your email (to track subscription + usage stats).
• We use the Google Drive metadata API only, which means we can never access the contents of your files.
I started this journey back in October 2023, vibe-coding the first basic version. What was supposed to be a quick project ended up being a long road—Google API verification alone took longer than building the app 😅. But I wanted to see it through end-to-end, from coding to Stripe integration to incorporating the company.
Now CloudMarks is finally live, and I’d love your thoughts. Your feedback will help shape where this goes next.
👉 https://www.cloudmarks.app/
🎁 For Product Hunt Early Adopters: lock in lifetime access for just $10
Thanks so much for checking it out 🙏
Congrats! Could you explain how CloudMarks handles cases where users rename or rearrange synced folders does this ever result in broken links, duplicate bookmarks, or the need to re-sync if Google’s API or Chrome changes suddenly?
CloudMarks
@vouchy renaming and rearranging won't break the sync because we just work off of the object IDs on the back end. When resyncng we do a diff of the current state vs the prior state to ensure we update structure to the latest state. Check out the demo video to see this in action! If Chrome's APIs were to change that would require a product update but they will usually leave the current API up for some time to give developers time to transition.