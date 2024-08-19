  • Subscribe
    Generate multi-language Figma designs from component library

    Ugic is a Figma plugin. It can generate customized AI-driven, multi-language Figma designs based on user component libraries and design systems.
    Launched in
    Design Tools
    Prototyping
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    Ugic
    Figma
    Claude by Anthropic
    Wegic: First AI Web Designer & Developer
    fal.ai
    Ugic by
    Ugic
    was hunted by
    Giddens
    in Design Tools, Prototyping, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Ellie Zhang
    ,
    Giddens
    ,
    yancymin
    ,
    Mico
    ,
    ma yalong
    ,
    carotadream
    ,
    Tina
    ,
    yy D
    ,
    yabin Li
    and
    Crystal Wei
    . Featured on August 31st, 2024.
