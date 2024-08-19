Launches
Ugic
Generate multi-language Figma designs from component library
Ugic is a Figma plugin. It can generate customized AI-driven, multi-language Figma designs based on user component libraries and design systems.
Launched in
Design Tools
Prototyping
Artificial Intelligence
by
Ugic
About this launch
Ugic by
Ugic
was hunted by
Giddens
in
Design Tools
,
Prototyping
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ellie Zhang
,
Giddens
,
yancymin
,
Mico
,
ma yalong
,
carotadream
,
Tina
,
yy D
,
yabin Li
and
Crystal Wei
. Featured on August 31st, 2024.
Ugic
is not rated yet. This is Ugic's first launch.
Upvotes
52
Comments
23
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
