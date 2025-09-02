Launching today
Devs churn from your repo because they wait days for answers to complex technical questions. Clarm handles these instantly with architecture diagrams and repo-specific code, keeping devs in the zone and converting them into customers and contributors.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Artificial Intelligence•Tech
Launch Team / Built With
.Tech Domains — PH makers, get a .tech domain for your startup on the house.
PH makers, get a .tech domain for your startup on the house.
Promoted
Clarm - AI DevRel Engineer
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 This is our first launch! :))
During our YC batch, all our friends were shipping awesome dev-facing products - but were spending all day trying to grow their communities by answering questions in Slack and Discord. This took valuable time away from building their products and expanding their codebases.
The founder or a DevRel engineer spent hours each day answering technical questions like:
"How can I make a new GPG key in Rust?"
"How do I get the health check of a container in Docker?"
"What's the correct syntax for Gemini tool use with type actions?"
These aren't "read the FAQ" questions. They require deep technical knowledge, specific syntax, and contextual understanding. Devs trying out your product won't spend more than a few minutes before moving onto another library - a lost chance for a potential contributor or customer.
We built Clarm to solve these problems:
Clarm provides instant, precise answers with proper citations in Slack / Discord communities - handling the complex technical Q&A so your experts don't have to
Clarm provides interactive architecture diagrams to help onboard devs visually
Clarm acts like a member of the community, posting weekly updates about the repo, DMing new members, and generally being helpful in unblocking folks and helping them build with your code
Clarm lets users send screen recordings of bug reports and feature requests directly to the owners (solving some bug reports with existing knowledge along the way)
Clarm integrates bug reports and feature requests directly into GitHub issues
The results:
- Users get immediate help instead of waiting hours for expert responses
- Experts focus on building instead of answering the same complex questions
- Curious developers become contributors and customers, providing the project with even more momentum
Are you struggling to grow your developer community, and / or keep them active and engaged? What keeps interrupting your top contributors? We're looking for more ways to support dev communities!
Get started with Clarm for free at www.clarm.com
If you need extra help setting up - email me at support@clarm.com and I'll get back to you personally!
Muku.ai
@marcusstorm Huge congrats on Clarm! Instant, cited answers and architecture diagrams right inside Slack/Discord is wild. If this keeps devs unblocked and shipping, your communities are about to go vertical. Let’s go!