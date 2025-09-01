Launching today
Chronos is a time tracking app for Jira, designed to make managing your daily worklogs simple and intuitive. With features like real-time tracking, manual submission, and support for multiple accounts, Chronos is the perfect companion for your Jira workflow.
I used to track my time with Harvest and really liked how smooth and intuitive it was. But when I had to switch to Jira, I was frustrated—time tracking suddenly felt clunky, slow, and just got in the way of my work. That’s why I built Chronos for Jira! With Chronos, you can: - Start/stop timers in real time in a clean, focused desktop app. - Manage multiple Jira accounts seamlessly (super useful for freelancers and agencies). - Switch between light, dark, compact, and micro themes to fit your workflow. - Take advantage of shortcuts, smart search, reminders, and widgets to speed things up. - Even fill in gaps Jira leaves behind, like giving every workspace a proper header logo. My goal was to bring the simplicity I loved in Harvest to Jira’s ecosystem without the headaches. I’d love to hear your thoughts, especially from anyone who’s also struggled with Jira’s time tracking!
Does it also "differentiate" in which tab you are working? I also know that some trackers use screen recording to see whether you really do what you should. Is this the case?

