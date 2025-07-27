Chive is a native Mac app that shows you what all your Claude Code instances are doing at a glance. If you’re running multiple sessions across different projects, it’s easy to lose track of what’s working, what’s waiting, and what’s looking for something to do. Chive provides a lightweight dashboard that watches your running Claude Code windows, displays their status in real time, and notifies you when Claude needs your attention. No cloud. No new workflow. Just a clear view of what’s going on.