Launching today
chaos

chaos

The workspace for music creators

8 followers

Visit website
The workspace for music creators - engineered to keep your ideas, collaborations, and workflow moving.
chaos gallery image
chaos gallery image
chaos gallery image
chaos gallery image
chaos gallery image
chaos gallery image
chaos gallery image
chaos gallery image
chaos gallery image
chaos gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
ProductivityMusicTech
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Ruhan Verma
Maker
📌

as a music creator, i was tired of feeling like my process was scattered everywhere.
files in drives, lyrics in notes, stems on dropbox, endless dms just to get a song finished. i realised i was spending more time organising than actually creating.

so i built chaos - the workspace i always wished existed.
one place where your projects, collaborators, and workflow actually live together.

there’s nothing else like it because it’s not just a file organiser or chat app - it’s a proper home for the creative process. built by creators, for creators.

we ran a closed beta with a few hundred creators and saw creators finish songs faster, collaborate easier, and actually enjoy the process again.

Rumi.io
Rumi.io
Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Promoted