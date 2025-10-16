Launching today
chaos
The workspace for music creators
8 followers
The workspace for music creators
8 followers
The workspace for music creators - engineered to keep your ideas, collaborations, and workflow moving.
Free
Launch tags:Productivity•Music•Tech
Launch Team / Built With
Rumi.io — Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Promoted
chaos
as a music creator, i was tired of feeling like my process was scattered everywhere.
files in drives, lyrics in notes, stems on dropbox, endless dms just to get a song finished. i realised i was spending more time organising than actually creating.
so i built chaos - the workspace i always wished existed.
one place where your projects, collaborators, and workflow actually live together.
there’s nothing else like it because it’s not just a file organiser or chat app - it’s a proper home for the creative process. built by creators, for creators.
we ran a closed beta with a few hundred creators and saw creators finish songs faster, collaborate easier, and actually enjoy the process again.