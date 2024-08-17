Celaro
The Creative Project Tracker
Discover Celaro, a creative project tracker crafted for designers and developers to streamline workflows and boost creativity. Our vision is to bridge the gap between creatives and project management, without losing focus on what matters: creating.
Celaro
The fastest, most enjoyable way for creative teams to plan, track, and forecast work. Minimal, fast, keyboard-friendly, and distraction-free.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Task Management•SaaS
Celaro
Celaro is taking another step towards being the creative project tracker of choise.
Ready for designers, developers, and creative teams who want project tracking that doesn’t get in the way.
ⓘ Who it's for
Designers and developers running client projects, plus anyone who values speed, focus, and quality in their tools.
ⓘ What we’re building
The fastest, most enjoyable way for creative teams to plan, track, and forecast work.
Minimal, fast, keyboard-friendly, distraction-free.
ⓘ Why Celaro
Project tracking should make your day smoother, not heavier.
Celaro keeps you organized and in flow so you can spend more time creating.
ⓘ Not a Linear competitor
A common misconception is that Celaro competes with Linear. It doesn’t.
Celaro is built for client-based teams and workflows, not product issue tracking.
✦ Highlights
▪ Built for power users: blazing-fast UX with deep keyboard support.
▪ Flow: timer and focus tools that keep you in the zone.
▪ Daily Planning: plan your day, distraction-free.
▪ Time Tracking & Forecasting: see how time is spent and what’s ahead
▪ Resource Management: allocate people and budgets with clarity.
◉ We’d love your thoughts
If you try Celaro, let us know what feels right and what doesn’t. Your feedback will help shape what comes next.