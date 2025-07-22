13 followers
Candlestick is your new AI financial advisor, working day and night to automatically grow your personalized portfolio. Always understand the "why" behind your investments with clear, narrative-driven reports instead of spreadsheets or jargon.
What do you think? …
Candlestick AI
Hi Product Hunt 👋,
I’m Anthony, the founder of Candlestick. For as long as anyone’s been alive, top-flight financial advisors and financial planners have only been available to the lucky few who have high net worths and/or lots of money to spend on their fees. The vast majority of people are at a disadvantage when managing their wealth.
In the emerging world of AI agents, that will no longer be the case. My co-founder and I started Candlestick to lead the charge and level the playing field. Unlike other investment apps like Acorns or Wealthfront, Candlestick AI actually considers your financial situation on a deeply personal, individual basis. There are no cookie-cutter portfolios or passive ETF strategies here.
🔮 HOW IT WORKS:
Candlestick automates every part of the investing process. All you have to dois create an account and deposit funds. The rest is handled by your AI advisor: placing buy and sell orders, deciding how to construct your portfolio, and actively monitoring it.
If you want, you can “set it and forget it” — just sit back and have your money go to work. But that doesn’t mean Candlestick is an opaque, black-box process. In fact, we’ve gone in the opposite direction entirely. Here’s what you can expect from our easy-to-use app:
🤖 Automatic Investing:
Get started in 10 minutes or less
Enter your investing preferences and get a tailored AI portfolio
Fund your account with absolutely no minimums whatsoever
💸 The AI Advantage:
Our AI researches thousands of stocks to identify overlooked investing opportunities
The model integrates financial data, market news, and technical information
With each decision, your AI advisor gives you a specially-generated investment report so you can learn the reasons why the stock was chosen
So you can sit back and relax and see your money go to work with regular updates on your timeline OR
Go deeper and understand more
💬 Chat with your AI:
Advisor is a built-in chatbot that is a one-stop shop for all your investing questions
Try questions about specific companies, news stories, or financial concepts
The system is connected to live, up-to-date market data
Advisor has the context of your portfolio, so it can be directly helpful to you
Advisor is completely free with your Candlestick account.
Thank you so much for supporting our launch and I hope you'll give Candlestick a try.
BestPage.ai
Whoa, finally an AI that actually explains my investments in plain English! No more staring blankly at spreadsheets—love this narrative approach. Can it break down crypto moves too?
Candlestick AI
Hi Product Hunt 👋,
I’m Anthony, the founder of Candlestick. For as long as anyone’s been alive, top-flight financial advisors and financial planners have only been available to the lucky few who have high net worths and/or lots of money to spend on their fees. The vast majority of people are at a disadvantage when managing their wealth.
In the emerging world of AI agents, that will no longer be the case. My co-founder and I started Candlestick to lead the charge and level the playing field. Unlike other investment apps like Acorns or Wealthfront, Candlestick AI actually considers your financial situation on a deeply personal, individual basis. There are no cookie-cutter portfolios or passive ETF strategies here.
🔮 HOW IT WORKS:
Candlestick automates every part of the investing process. All you have to dois create an account and deposit funds. The rest is handled by your AI advisor: placing buy and sell orders, deciding how to construct your portfolio, and actively monitoring it.
If you want, you can “set it and forget it” — just sit back and have your money go to work. But that doesn’t mean Candlestick is an opaque, black-box process. In fact, we’ve gone in the opposite direction entirely. Here’s what you can expect from our easy-to-use app:
🤖 Automatic Investing:
Get started in 10 minutes or less
Enter your investing preferences and get a tailored AI portfolio
Fund your account with absolutely no minimums whatsoever
💸 The AI Advantage:
Our AI researches thousands of stocks to identify overlooked investing opportunities
The model integrates financial data, market news, and technical information
With each decision, your AI advisor gives you a specially-generated investment report so you can learn the reasons why the stock was chosen
So you can sit back and relax and see your money go to work with regular updates on your timeline OR
Go deeper and understand more
💬 Chat with your AI:
Advisor is a built-in chatbot that is a one-stop shop for all your investing questions
Try questions about specific companies, news stories, or financial concepts
The system is connected to live, up-to-date market data
Advisor has the context of your portfolio, so it can be directly helpful to you
Advisor is completely free with your Candlestick account.
Thank you so much for supporting our launch and I hope you'll give Candlestick a try.
BestPage.ai
Whoa, finally an AI that actually explains my investments in plain English! No more staring blankly at spreadsheets—love this narrative approach. Can it break down crypto moves too?