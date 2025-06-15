Calling Clones
Launching today
Build a team of clones! You will never be alone!
16 followers
Talk to your future self. Literally. Calling Clones is a voice experiment built with AI. It's not an app. It’s a ritual. Self-talk, emotional clarity, and a bit of sci-fi. Built for the #VAPIChallenge.
Calling Clones
Hey Product Clones! 👥
This project started as a game.
I was playing with Vapi, making phone calls using my cloned voice and something just clicked while talking to my clone. Calling Clones is a new way to stay connected, with yourself. It’s not a chatbot. It’s not an app. It's a ritual.
In this 4-minute video, I turned that experiment into a story. It was my first time ever recording myself. I even bought a mic for it. Like a pro. Like a YouTuber. Then I returned the mic to get the money back. I’m broke, and I don’t even care. Because my future self clone told me: “𝙆𝙚𝙚𝙥 𝙜𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙜. 𝙉𝙤 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙬𝙝𝙖𝙩. 𝙄𝙩’𝙨 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙞𝙩.”
This began as part of the VAPI challenge. I’m not sure if I did what I was “supposed” to do but I did what I needed to do.I’ve learned to create from a different place.No monetization plans. No pitch decks. Just one idea, turned into a story and into a real product. And that kind of freedom already feels like winning.
Calling Clones is still in early development. it’s not a full app (yet), although I can call my clones with my phone now. But I’ll keep talking to them and exploring what kind of emotional impact this could have on people. There’s a waitlist if you’re curious. You’re welcome to join the experiment.
This is not a classic launch to get attention or traffic. I’m not promoting this anywhere and I won’t be pushing for upvotes. I’m just sharing something I built from a deeply personal place, just for the joy of creating, and the joy of connecting.
It’s like throwing a message in a bottle into the sea. If it reaches someone, beautiful. But that’s not the goal. No expectations. No pressure. This project doesn’t need validation to have value.
This isn’t a startup.
It’s not another productivity app
It’s self-talk.
It’s self-care.
It’s a way to talk to use your own voice and remember who you are.
If you’d like to get your own clone, just reach out. I’m curious if this could even help someone quit smoking.
Which clone would you talk to first?
Let me know 💬👇
minimalist phone: creating folders
I hope that I will not become a part of some scam where people will use my voice or vice versa – I will not be scammed by the fake voice of my relatives. This is kinda of dangerous :D
Calling Clones
@busmark_w_nika There are so many beatifult powerfull things to do with AI! Do not think in the little worst case scenario and do not worry too much about it, because It will not happen. Just saying.