81 followers
Make it easy to discover people, meet in-person, and organize internal events. Boost IRL connection, engagement, and attendance — all in one place.
Launched on April 7th, 2022
Launched on May 27th, 2021
Café makes hybrid work easy—see where teammates are, plan office days, and stay connected.
Seems like such a cool product, would love to use this in my team. Especially, for onboarding it would've been so nice to see where my teammates were!
BIg fan of Cafe'
Hey Product Hunt 👋 and first, thank you @benln for the hunt!
I’m Tom, co-founder of Café. Today we’re launching Café Events — a simple way for internal event organizers to plan events, track RSVPs, automate reminders, and collect feedback… all in one place.
Why we built it? 🎯
We talked to dozens of Workplace and Employee Experience Managers. Every time, it was the same story:
❌ “I spend hours chasing people to RSVP”
❌ “Nobody fills the feedback forms”
❌ “Events are happening, but we don’t know what’s working”
So we built a tool that does the heavy lifting for you.
What it does⚡️
✅ Create & share internal events in seconds
✅ Collect RSVPs directly in Slack or Teams
✅ Schedule automatic reminders
✅ Get instant feedback after events
✅ See what drives attendance and engagement
You’ll save up to 10 hours per week and finally have data to prove the ROI of your events.
🧩 It works out of the box — no setup, no training, no sales call
🤑 There’s a free trial and pricing starts at $99/month for 200 users
🎁 Use code “HUNT2025” to get -50% OFF for 3 months (only available until June 30th)
Give it a try and let us know what you think. We’d love your feedback 🙏
I’ll be here all day answering questions!
– Tom & the Café team 🧡
So happy to launch this new standalone product exactly 4 years after our first launch!
@sysless what a journey already, but always excited to build together 🥳
Café sounds like a total lifesaver for anyone managing internal events! Automating everything from RSVPs to reminders and surveys is such a smart way to reclaim time and reduce the chaos of scattered tools.
@supa_l It is! So many folks rely on multiple channels (email, chat, survey, spreadsheet, calendar...) but could just put things on autopilot! Thank you for the support ☕️