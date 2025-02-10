Byterover

Memory layer for smarter AI coding agents

Byterover is a self-improving memory layer for your AI coding agents—create, retrieve, manage vibe-coding best practices across projects and teams. You can start now by installing Byterover's extension via your AI IDE like Cursor, Windsurf, and more.
Byterover 2.0

Central memory layer for dev teams
New version of ByteRover that give dev teams maximum context of coding agents. Context composer tool: compose agent's context directly from internal files and tools. Git for AI memories: manage memory versions like Git with create, update, and rollback.
ProductivityDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
duy anh nguyen
Hey Product Hunt community, My team at Byterover is excited to share about the launch of Byterover 2.0 We want ByteRover to be the place where agentic coding gets the right context, every time. We bring context engineering to life with a single, friendly composer that pulls from documents, images, web crawling, and MCP servers, so humans can curate exactly what each task needs. Context Composer: unify sources, craft precise task contexts. Team-first collaboration: resolve context conflicts, roll back mistakes, fork great memory bases, and build on them with confidence. Git for AI Memory: track changes, compare histories, and keep a trusted source of truth for your agents. We’re excited to roll out ByteRover 2.0, built for mission-critical software teams dealing with agent misalignment. Practical, collaborative, and production-ready.