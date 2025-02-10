Byterover is a self-improving memory layer for your AI coding agents—create, retrieve, manage vibe-coding best practices across projects and teams. You can start now by installing Byterover's extension via your AI IDE like Cursor, Windsurf, and more.
This is the 4th launch from Byterover. View more
Central memory layer for dev teams
Byterover 2.0
Launching today
New version of ByteRover that give dev teams maximum context of coding agents. Context composer tool: compose agent's context directly from internal files and tools. Git for AI memories: manage memory versions like Git with create, update, and rollback.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Byterover