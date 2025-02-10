Byterover
Memory layer for smarter AI coding agents
46 followers
Byterover is a self-improving memory layer for your AI coding agents—create, retrieve, manage vibe-coding best practices across projects and teams. You can start now by installing Byterover's extension via your AI IDE like Cursor, Windsurf, and more.
@andy_byterover congrats for the launch
@maiquangtuan thank tuan; it would be grate if mindpal team can try and leave us your feedback
Hi builders everywhere, we can’t wait to see what you all do with our memory layer!
We’ve launched an earlier version. From Solana trading bots to automated Meta Ads tools, we’re seeing builders use Byterover for a variety of use cases—not just to store coding practices, but increasingly to capture vertical business logic of the application as well. Some use us to switch seamlessly between Cursor and Windsurf, and others without losing context.
Looking forward to seeing what you can build with our memory.
@minh_phan6 it is exactly what byterover is buit for, this is the way we can fuse our knowlege with the agent's capability, kind of "context" engineering
Congrats on the launch guys!!
@sylviangth thanhs Tham!