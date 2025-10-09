Launching today
Buildrrr

Buildrrr

The Easiest Way To Create Custom Branded DMG Files

19 followers

Visit website
Buildrrr is a macOS app for creating professional DMG installers. Design layouts, save templates, and add branding with ease. One-click signing, notarization, and stapling ensure Apple-compliant DMGs ready to ship with confidence.
Buildrrr gallery image
Buildrrr gallery image
Buildrrr gallery image
Buildrrr gallery image
Buildrrr gallery image
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Design ToolsProductivityDeveloper Tools
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Zach Olsen
Maker
📌
👋 Hey Product Hunt! I built Buildrrr because I was tired of how painful it is to create proper macOS DMG installers. If you’ve ever shipped a Mac app, you know the struggle: fiddling with .DS_Store, trying to get the layout right, running Terminal commands for signing, notarizing, and stapling… and then still hoping Gatekeeper won’t complain. With Buildrrr, I wanted to make that whole process simple, visual, and stress-free: 🎨 Layout Designer – drag and drop your app, Applications alias, icons, and text onto a canvas. 🖼 Template Designer – save reusable DMG templates so you don’t start from scratch every release. 🔒 One-Click Build – automatically sign, notarize, and staple your DMG so it’s 100% Apple-compliant. 🎨 Branding Options – add your own backgrounds, logos, and text for a polished, professional look. 👉 The result: you go from app bundle → signed, notarized DMG in minutes — without touching Terminal. I built this for indie developers, agencies, and anyone who wants their Mac app installer to look professional and pass Apple’s checks without hassle. Would love your feedback, feature requests, and ideas! 🚀
Agentic Data & AI Workflows by Ascend.io
Agentic Data & AI Workflows by Ascend.io
👋 Meet Otto, your AI teammate — he makes data delightful ✨
Promoted