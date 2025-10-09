Launching today
Buildrrr
The Easiest Way To Create Custom Branded DMG Files
19 followers
The Easiest Way To Create Custom Branded DMG Files
19 followers
Buildrrr is a macOS app for creating professional DMG installers. Design layouts, save templates, and add branding with ease. One-click signing, notarization, and stapling ensure Apple-compliant DMGs ready to ship with confidence.
Payment Required
Launch tags:Design Tools•Productivity•Developer Tools
Launch Team / Built With
Agentic Data & AI Workflows by Ascend.io — 👋 Meet Otto, your AI teammate — he makes data delightful ✨
👋 Meet Otto, your AI teammate — he makes data delightful ✨
Promoted
Dockify