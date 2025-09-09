Launching today
BuildKit 2.0

Build integration tools for MCPs & agents in minutes

Introducing BuildKit 2.0 – Build fully customizable in-code AI tools & MCPs for integrations with a single prompt. Works with every development environment and AI framework.
Developer ToolsArtificial IntelligenceSDK
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I’m Moe Katib, founder of Pica, and I’m excited to share our newest product, BuildKit 2.0, with you. BuildKit 2.0 makes building AI tools & MCPs for integrations easier for developers than ever before. Whether you want a single or multi-action tool, all it takes is a single prompt. We currently cover over 160 integrations & 23k actions, and are growing every week. You can think of BuildKit 2.0 as the shadcn for integrations. It connects to all your favorite apps out of the box, and works seamlessly with Vercel AI SDK, LangChain, MCP, and more. 🎁 Special launch offer: Use code “PRODUCTHUNT30” to get 30% off your first month for any paid plan. We’d love your feedback, and can’t wait to see what you build! 🙏
