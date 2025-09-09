Launching today
BuildKit 2.0
Build integration tools for MCPs & agents in minutes
Build integration tools for MCPs & agents in minutes
Introducing BuildKit 2.0 – Build fully customizable in-code AI tools & MCPs for integrations with a single prompt. Works with every development environment and AI framework.
Launch Team
