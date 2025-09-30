Launching today
Everyday

Everyday

Get tasks done across apps with plain English

15 followers

Visit website
The easiest way to complete tasks across your favorite tools. Describe what you need, and Everyday handles it for you.
Everyday gallery image
Everyday gallery image
Everyday gallery image
Everyday gallery image
Everyday gallery image
Everyday gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivitySaaSArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Moe Katib
Maker
📌
Hi Product Hunt 👋 We’re thrilled to introduce Everyday— a tool we built to make work feel lighter. Like many of you, we live in Slack, Notion, Attio, and a bunch of other apps every day. The problem? Endless small tasks and context switching. We wanted a simpler way to just say what we needed done and have it happen across our tools. With Everyday, you can do exactly that: use plain English to simplify tasks across your favorite tools. Just describe what you want, and Everyday handles the rest. We’d love to hear your thoughts — what’s the first task you’d ask Everyday to take off your plate? 🎁 Special launch offer: Use code “PRODUCTHUNT30” to get 30% off your first month for any paid plan.
Shubham Pratap Singh

Congratulations on the launch :)

Basecamp
Basecamp
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted