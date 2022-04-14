Builder.io
Hi all! I'm Steve, co-founder and CEO of Builder.io
We're excited to launch Fusion - the first vibe coding tool that integrates directly with your existing codebase, design system, and workflows.
Current AI coding tools force a trade-off: either powerful but dev-only, or easy to use for anyone but can't work with real codebases at scale. We wanted both.
Quick tutorial to get started:
Connect your GitHub repository (or start fresh with a prompt)
Import your Figma designs or describe what you want to build
Watch as Fusion generates code using your actual design system
Edit visually with a Figma-like editor, but with full code precision
Create PRs that your dev team can review and ship
What excites me most is seeing designers finally control how their work looks in production, PMs shipping changes without waiting for dev cycles, and developers focusing on logic while AI handles the visual implementation.
See the full announcement and demos: builder.io/blog/introducing-fusion
We would love to hear how it works for your team!
