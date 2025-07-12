browsr
Launching today
because tabs slow you down.
19 followers
Create profiles for any website, turning them into apps. Set custom hotkeys and launch above any screen. Never switch tabs again. Dead simple, beautiful UI that anyone can understand. No accounts, data collection, or subscriptions.
I built Browsr because my girlfriend in college has to watch her professor's lectures while using Excel, Word, coding, etc, and constantly has to pause the lecture, go back to her apps, and follow along. I told her I had the same problem when coding. It made me lose focus completely.
So I decided to build this. What's unique about Browsr is that it's privacy focused. There are no accounts, no subscriptions, no databases. All information is stored locally on your device. It's dead simple with no fluff. It works exactly how you'd expect it to work.
I hate apps that make everything complicated, making you jump through hoops just to use them. That's exactly why I'm proud of this app.
Is there any shortcut on the Keyboard that I could use for calling the window? Because right now, it seems to me like a more steps to do when I want to get into some tab.
STORI