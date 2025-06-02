Browser.dating
Launching today
The dating website matching people based on their browser history - by Dries Depoorter. The matching process uses AI.
This is the first time I've seen something like this in my life. It seems like a pretty innovative idea to me, because you can meet someone partly based on common interests. Wish you Good luck with the launch :)
Thanks for all the upvotes! I just launched the website and browser.dating now have +200 users! I will keep you updated here!