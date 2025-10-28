Launching today
BookGraph
Visualize your reading network
11 followers
Discover hidden patterns and connections in your reading journey through an interactive book relationship visualizer
BookGraph
Hi Product Hunt! 👋
I’m Noëlie, and I built BookGraph, a small side project that turns your book collection into an interactive knowledge graph.
Instead of just listing your books, BookGraph shows how they relate through shared topics, ideas, or themes.
Think of it as a map of your own reading mind 🧠
💡 Why I built it
I love reading across genres (design, philosophy, fantasy, psychology, ...) but after a while, I started forgetting how those books connected.
Sometimes a concept from a novel pops up again in a nonfiction essay, and I wanted a way to visualize that invisible link.
So I built BookGraph to make that network visible.
🧩 How it works
You add your books by searching them, or manually
The app analyzes metadata like subjects, keywords, and descriptions
It then visualizes your library as a network of interconnected books
You can literally see how your bookshelf forms clusters of ideas from creativity to human perception, to design, to philosophy.
Just an MVP right now, it’s a personal experiment that will evolve a lot in the coming weeks / months.
I’m already working on multi-language support and reading suggestions based on your library
It’s still early days, but the goal is to make BookGraph a tool that helps readers and creators understand their own learning patterns.