👋 Hey Product Hunt!
After spending years watching marketplaces struggle with the same painful problems - complex payment flows, seller onboarding nightmares and lost sales from checkout friction - we knew there had to be a better way. We realized marketplaces shouldn't need separate solutions for checkout, payments and payouts. They need ONE system that just works!
Enter Bolt Connect - We have built the checkout and payments infrastructure that marketplace operators have been asking for. One-click checkout, automatic payment splits & payouts, all built for marketplaces!