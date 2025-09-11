Launching today
Blarb
A free, frictionless web chat. No sign ups. No installs.
Chat instantly by sharing a link. No accounts, no installs. Any URL is a chatroom, with optional P2P encrypted channels, 24-hour auto-expiring history, unlimited participants, and easy embedding. Free to use.
Launch tags:Messaging•Social Media•Privacy
