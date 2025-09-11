Launching today
Blarb

A free, frictionless web chat. No sign ups. No installs.

Chat instantly by sharing a link. No accounts, no installs. Any URL is a chatroom, with optional P2P encrypted channels, 24-hour auto-expiring history, unlimited participants, and easy embedding. Free to use.
Launch tags:
MessagingSocial MediaPrivacy
Anish Hessa

Congratulations on launching something so lightweight. Not every tool has to be packed with features to be valuable.

Vasanth
Maker

@anish_hessa Thank you!

Simran Kumar

Hi, I tried the demo and the auto-expiring history makes it comfortable to use for quick conversations.

Vasanth
Maker

@simran_kumar Thank you!

Xiaomin Zhou

This project is so fun, I tried it out and it went very smoothly. I will add this website to my favorites and recommend it to my friends

Vasanth
Maker

@xiaomin_zhou Thank you.

