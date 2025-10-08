Launching today
AI crypto advisor that trades for you
Your AI Crypto advisor. The first AI investing app that trades for you, live today. Blai is “Chat to trade” for Gen Z: prompt to research, build a portfolio, and buy/sell; the AI executes.
blai was born out of a simple question we kept hearing from friends and peers: “How do I even start with crypto?”
Most tools felt built for experts, with complicated dashboards, endless charts, and jargon that kept newcomers out. We wanted to change that.
We built blai to make crypto feel approachable - to bridge the gap between curiosity and confidence. You can chat with blai to learn, explore, and even act, all in one place. No tabs, no noise, just clarity.
We are proud that what started as a small idea to simplify crypto onboarding has turned into something that helps people feel more in control of their financial learning journey.
As we open early access, we would love feedback from both sides. If you are new to crypto, what makes it finally click for you? And if you have been in the space for a while, what would make blai a tool you would actually use every day?
We are building this alongside our community, so do not hold back.
Always felt like crypto tools were speaking another language, so making everything accessible through chat is just genius. Curious, will Blai help walk newbies through setting up their first wallet too?