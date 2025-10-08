Launching today
AI crypto advisor that trades for you

Your AI Crypto advisor. The first AI investing app that trades for you, live today. Blai is “Chat to trade” for Gen Z: prompt to research, build a portfolio, and buy/sell; the AI executes.
FintechInvestingCrypto
Maker
📌
blai was born from a question our peers always asked: “How do I start with crypto?” Existing tools were built for experts, not the curious. We created Blai to change that — bringing on-chain tools to the public in the simplest way possible: through chat.
Samy Fallah
Hunter

blai was born out of a simple question we kept hearing from friends and peers: “How do I even start with crypto?”

Most tools felt built for experts, with complicated dashboards, endless charts, and jargon that kept newcomers out. We wanted to change that.

We built blai to make crypto feel approachable - to bridge the gap between curiosity and confidence. You can chat with blai to learn, explore, and even act, all in one place. No tabs, no noise, just clarity.

We are proud that what started as a small idea to simplify crypto onboarding has turned into something that helps people feel more in control of their financial learning journey.

As we open early access, we would love feedback from both sides. If you are new to crypto, what makes it finally click for you? And if you have been in the space for a while, what would make blai a tool you would actually use every day?

We are building this alongside our community, so do not hold back.

Yaroslav Chuykov
Finally we’ll have an answer who is responsible for buying high and selling low
Cruise Chen

Always felt like crypto tools were speaking another language, so making everything accessible through chat is just genius. Curious, will Blai help walk newbies through setting up their first wallet too?

