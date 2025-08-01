Launching today
Biography Studio AI
Capture your life story beautifully, with AI
Turn your life story into a beautifully written book—just by talking. Biography Studio interviews you, writes your story, and creates a book, audiobook, or podcast. Works in any language. No writing required.
👋 Hey PH Family — I wanted to share something I built that I think will resonate with many of you.
It’s called Biography Studio AI — a platform that helps anyone record and write their life story using just their voice and the power of AI.
After exiting my company, I wanted to preserve the stories of that journey for my kids to read one day. But like many of you, I found writing to be high-friction — and realistically, I was never going to sit down and write a full book. The result? Generations of stories and wisdom, potentially lost.
So I tried something different: I used AI to interview me. The result blew me away — over 150 pages of high-quality narrative generated from just a few hours of voice recordings.
That experiment turned into Biography Studio AI — a tool that makes capturing your story as easy as having a conversation.
🎙️ Speak into your phone or laptop — the AI turns your words into polished, structured chapters
📖 Get a full book, exportable as a PDF, audiobook, or podcast — even in your own voice
👥 Invite others — parents, mentors, cofounders — to record their stories too
🌍 Multilingual support — Tell your story in any language.
It’s great for:
• Founders documenting their startup journey
• Preserving a parent or grandparent’s voice and legacy
• Writing a book without facing the blank page
• Capturing team war stories, mission statements, or origin stories
I built this solo as a passion project — something intuitive and delightful, even for non-technical users.
👉 You can try it here: https://biographystudio.ai
I’d love your feedback, ideas, or support. Feel free to reply directly if you have questions or thoughts — I’m still shaping this and want it to be truly valuable for people like us.