6 followers
AI agent for Metabase that empowers teams to query, explore and visualize data using natural language.
What do you think? …
Hi Product Hunt!
If your team uses Metabase or other data tools, you know the drill: non-technical colleagues constantly ping developers for "quick" data pulls. Developers get interrupted. Everyone waits hours (or days) for simple answers.
We built Bilbo to fix this.
Bilbo is an AI Chrome extension that sits on top of Metabase. Install it and start asking data questions in plain English. No SQL knowledge required!
How it works:
Ask questions like "Which customers haven't placed any orders in the last 90 days?"
Bilbo analyzes your data structure and builds the perfect query
You get a visual chart or table in <10 seconds ⚡️
That's it! No SQL, no waiting, no developer interruptions
What users love:
🤓 Zero learning curve - If you can ask a question, you can use Bilbo!
💪 Empowers non-technical team members - No coding or database knowledge needed
📊 Visual answers - Get charts and tables, not just raw data
🔧 Easy setup - Install extension, log into Metabase, start asking questions
🧠 Shared team context - One team member can customize the context for everyone
Product managers, salespeople, and support agents get instant answers. Developers stay focused on building. Everyone makes faster data-driven decisions.
We've been using Bilbo internally and shared it with friends at other companies. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive so we wanted to share it for everyone to try!
Get started for free! Get 10 queries on us, then upgrade to our team plan.
🎁 Product Hunt exclusive: Use code HUNT50 for 50% off your first 3 months!
🔗 getbilbo.com
Hi Product Hunt!
If your team uses Metabase or other data tools, you know the drill: non-technical colleagues constantly ping developers for "quick" data pulls. Developers get interrupted. Everyone waits hours (or days) for simple answers.
We built Bilbo to fix this.
Bilbo is an AI Chrome extension that sits on top of Metabase. Install it and start asking data questions in plain English. No SQL knowledge required!
How it works:
Ask questions like "Which customers haven't placed any orders in the last 90 days?"
Bilbo analyzes your data structure and builds the perfect query
You get a visual chart or table in <10 seconds ⚡️
That's it! No SQL, no waiting, no developer interruptions
What users love:
🤓 Zero learning curve - If you can ask a question, you can use Bilbo!
💪 Empowers non-technical team members - No coding or database knowledge needed
📊 Visual answers - Get charts and tables, not just raw data
🔧 Easy setup - Install extension, log into Metabase, start asking questions
🧠 Shared team context - One team member can customize the context for everyone
Product managers, salespeople, and support agents get instant answers. Developers stay focused on building. Everyone makes faster data-driven decisions.
We've been using Bilbo internally and shared it with friends at other companies. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive so we wanted to share it for everyone to try!
Get started for free! Get 10 queries on us, then upgrade to our team plan.
🎁 Product Hunt exclusive: Use code HUNT50 for 50% off your first 3 months!
🔗 getbilbo.com