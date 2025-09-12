Teable

The AI database agent that transforms data into action

27 followers

Teable turns all your data into action. From customer data and invoice data to batch marketing image & copy generation, everything about data work is easier than ever.
ProductivityArtificial IntelligenceGitHub
Bieber
Maker
Hey PH! I’m Bieber, founder of Teable. After 8 years building B2B tools I learned this: most teams don’t need more code—they need faster outcomes from data. Teable is the AI Database Agent that turns one prompt into live databases, apps, automations, and insights. What you can do in minutes - 🧲 Full lead funnel: landing page → CRM → email alerts (≈3 min) - 📊 Talk to data: query, visualize, and get instant insights from millions of records - 🧾 Bath file processing: organize files and extract vendor/date/total/tax from invoice PDFs - 🖼️ Bath design: generate product images, copy, and video scripts - 💬 Feedback analyzer: auto-tag sentiment and draft replies on import Why teams choose Teable - ⚡ Zero setup · RBAC · millions of rows with millisecond response - 👐 Open-source roots, no-code friendly, dev-ready when you need it We’d love your feedback: What problem would you solve first with Teable? ✨ Drop it below—we’re listening! 🚴‍♂️
Hammond

I’ve been using Teable for a while now and I really love it! 🚀

It’s a multidimensional database product similar to Airtable, but with the ability to handle much larger database. What really impressed me is the AI integration — you can describe what you need in natural language, and the AI quickly builds an entire database template for you. Super easy to get started.

The most outstanding part for me is the AI-powered app generation based on the database. We’ve all seen AI-generated websites or reports, but most of them are disconnected from real data, which makes them less practical. Teable is different — the apps are generated directly from your database, with data syncing in real time. That means what you generate is immediately usable. Truly impressive!

Big shoutout to the Teable team — hope you keep pushing forward and making the product even stronger! 🙌

Bieber
Maker

@hammond_lu Hammond, this made my day! 🙌

Yeah, we're obsessed with making sure everything actually works in real-time, not just looks pretty in demos.

Really appreciate you being part of the journey.