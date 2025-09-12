Teable
Teable turns all your data into action. From customer data and invoice data to batch marketing image & copy generation, everything about data work is easier than ever.
The AI database agent that transforms data into action
I’ve been using Teable for a while now and I really love it! 🚀
It’s a multidimensional database product similar to Airtable, but with the ability to handle much larger database. What really impressed me is the AI integration — you can describe what you need in natural language, and the AI quickly builds an entire database template for you. Super easy to get started.
The most outstanding part for me is the AI-powered app generation based on the database. We’ve all seen AI-generated websites or reports, but most of them are disconnected from real data, which makes them less practical. Teable is different — the apps are generated directly from your database, with data syncing in real time. That means what you generate is immediately usable. Truly impressive!
Big shoutout to the Teable team — hope you keep pushing forward and making the product even stronger! 🙌
@hammond_lu Hammond, this made my day! 🙌
Yeah, we're obsessed with making sure everything actually works in real-time, not just looks pretty in demos.
Really appreciate you being part of the journey.