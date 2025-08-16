Launching today
Bhava
Create and edit diagrams instantly with AI
Create and edit diagrams instantly with AI
Whether you are a PM, engineer or founder, create flowcharts, visuals, cloud architecture diagrams, swimlane diagrams, UML, ERDs, and much more in seconds.
Bhava
👋 Hello Product Hunt community,
We’re excited to launch Bhava, the AI diagram editor ✨
Coding had its AI moment. This is the moment for diagramming.
With Bhava you can:
1️⃣ Type what you want → instantly get flow charts, visuals, or cloud architecture diagrams with the correct AWS, Azure, and GCP icons ⚡
2️⃣ Go further → UML, ERDs, sequence diagrams, electrical diagrams, fluid system diagrams, and much more
3️⃣ Upload sketches or whiteboard photos → turn them into clean, editable diagrams 🖼️
4️⃣ Collaborate with AI → move things around, restyle, or refine flows without starting over 🤝
5️⃣ Add `@bhava` anywhere → ask for changes directly inside your diagram and let AI take action ✍️
We built it because we like adding flowcharts and visuals to our documents, and it’s grown into something useful for PMs, engineers, and founders and anyone who want to go from quick flowcharts to detailed architecture diagrams.
We’d love your thoughts, feedback, and suggestions 🙏
👉 https://bhava.app
@bhava @smallstar Hello,
when entered a prompt and tried login via google, page get totally white. on a refresh got this:
Hi @mohsinproduct , thanks for reaching out, are you on some VPN network? Happy to connect on email at support@bhava.app
This looks amazing 😍. Making diagrams so quick and easy. Cheers on the launch🎉!
@_santosh_kumar thanks!
Zivy
Looks nice, the diagrams are on point. Including in my daily workflow!
@khushdeep02 Thanks Khush!