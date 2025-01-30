Basalt

Basalt

Ship AI that works, not AI that "feels right" 🛠 Prototype high-quality prompts and Agents from our UI or your codebase. ✅ Test & Evaluate LLM outputs through a dataset of scenarios. 🚀 Deploy AI features confidently with our SDK. 📊 Monitor & Optimize your AI with automated tracking & insights. 💡 Collaborate with your team for better AI-driven products. No more guesswork—just better AI, faster. 🔗
Basalt Agents

Launching today
Evaluate AI workflows and reach 99% AI quality.
Basalt, #1 AI observability tool for teams, is launching its brand new Agent Builder : prototype, test, and deploy complex AI flows composed of multiple prompts, and run them through a dataset of scenarios.
Francois de Fitte
Thanks Nicolas for the hunt ! I’m François, co-founder of Basalt, and together with the team we’re super excited to share our brand new feature: the Agent Builder 🚀 What pain are we solving ? We're experts in AI observability, and along the way we noticed something important: engineers and PMs want to prototype AI agents before shipping them, but workflow builders are not made for evaluations. What’s new with our Agent Builder Basalt's Agent Builder is the easiest way to design, test, and optimize complex AI flows built from sequences of prompts and actions. 👉 Create and customise your own flows 👉 Chain prompts and actions with ease 👉 Run each prompt on the best-suited model 👉 Set custom evaluation criteria for each step 👉 Measure performance on hundred of real case scenarios with dedicated datasets Stop testing prompts in isolation. Turn your flow into a single, end-to-end workflow you can evaluate thoroughly, and then deploy with confidence. Hope you enjoy it ! ❤️ from the Basalt team
Guillaume Marquis
So proud to launch that with you @francoisdefitte 💪

Guillaume Marquis
Maker

Good to be back on Product Hunt! 🚀

I’m Guillaume, co-founder of Basalt, and today we’re introducing a major step forward in how teams build with AI: the Basalt Agent 🎉

Until now, prototyping agents meant juggling between workflow tools, prompt sandboxes, and spreadsheets, but none of them were really made for evaluation.

That’s the gap we’re closing.

With Agent Builder, you can:

🔗 Chain prompts and actions effortlessly

🤓 Assign each step to the best model for the job

📐 Define your own evaluation metrics

📊 Run large-scale tests on real-world scenarios

From your first chained prompt, to complex multi-turn agentic workflows, Basalt gives you a single place to design, test, and optimize, before you ever ship.

This one’s for everyone who’s ever said, “I just want to see how it performs in context.”

Now you can.

Thank again to @picsoung for the hunt! I hope you’ll enjoy using it as much as we enjoyed building it 💛

— The Basalt team

Francois de Fitte
