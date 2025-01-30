Ship AI that works, not AI that "feels right" 🛠 Prototype high-quality prompts and Agents from our UI or your codebase. ✅ Test & Evaluate LLM outputs through a dataset of scenarios. 🚀 Deploy AI features confidently with our SDK. 📊 Monitor & Optimize your AI with automated tracking & insights. 💡 Collaborate with your team for better AI-driven products. No more guesswork—just better AI, faster. 🔗
Evaluate AI workflows and reach 99% AI quality.
Basalt, #1 AI observability tool for teams, is launching its brand new Agent Builder : prototype, test, and deploy complex AI flows composed of multiple prompts, and run them through a dataset of scenarios.
I’m Guillaume, co-founder of Basalt, and today we’re introducing a major step forward in how teams build with AI: the Basalt Agent 🎉
Until now, prototyping agents meant juggling between workflow tools, prompt sandboxes, and spreadsheets, but none of them were really made for evaluation.
That’s the gap we’re closing.
With Agent Builder, you can:
🔗 Chain prompts and actions effortlessly
🤓 Assign each step to the best model for the job
📐 Define your own evaluation metrics
📊 Run large-scale tests on real-world scenarios
From your first chained prompt, to complex multi-turn agentic workflows, Basalt gives you a single place to design, test, and optimize, before you ever ship.
This one’s for everyone who’s ever said, “I just want to see how it performs in context.”
Now you can.
Thank again to @picsoung for the hunt! I hope you’ll enjoy using it as much as we enjoyed building it 💛
— The Basalt team
