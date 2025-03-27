AutonomyAI creates GenAI for teams shipping real products - not prototypes. Fei, our AI-powered agent, works inside your codebase, reusing your components, following your coding standards, and delivering production-ready code that passes review. From Figma designs, Jira tickets, screenshots, or plain text, Fei turns requirements into backend-ready code in minutes instead of days—shortening development cycles, scaling output without adding headcount, and never compromising quality or security.
AutonomyAI
AutonomyAI
Most AI dev tools focus on speed of generation. But at AutonomyAI, we asked a harder question: how do you ensure that what’s generated is actually usable in production?
That’s why we built Fei, our agent designed from the ground up to both understand and adapt to your codebase. Fei doesn’t just autocomplete, it:
Reuses your components and hooks into your existing infra
Respects your design system & coding standards
Delivers code that passes PR review the same way a senior engineer would
And it works across input formats: Figma files, Jira tickets, screenshots of a design, or even just plain text specs. Fei ingests requirements and outputs production-grade code in minutes.
Fei enables teams to accelerate shipping, scale output, and reduce review churns, all while keeping quality and security uncompromised.
For us, this isn’t about building a “faster typewriter.” It’s about creating an AI teammate that works alongside engineers the way they actually build.
Excited to hear your thoughts and feedback, and we can’t wait for you to try Fei in your own stack!