As someone who received early access to Autonomy, I'm super excited about this launch. This is NOT like most other coding or design agents out there. The game-changer, in my opinion, is its smart context management and how it seamlessly integrates into your ecosystem. I'd say that while other platforms get you from 0 to 1, Autonomy takes you from 1 to 10—or even from 10 to 100. It's not just about turning a prompt into code; it's about handling complex designs, leveraging your existing codebase, and working with your existing components. Not to create a mockup or an MVP, but actual, reusable, maintainable code. Good luck!

5mo ago