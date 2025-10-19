Launching today
Aurely

Private voice reminders for Mac with no cloud or accounts
Aurely lets you create reminders instantly using your voice. No typing, no accounts, no cloud — just your Mac. Speak naturally and Aurely understands you in multiple languages. Designed to be calm, offline, and privacy-first.
Aurely
Hey everyone 👋
I built Aurely as a calm, privacy-first reminder app for macOS.
It understands natural speech — no typing, no accounts, no cloud.
Just speak your reminder and let your Mac handle the rest.
When I need to set a reminder, I simply press a global shortcut —
Aurely’s Quick Recorder pops up instantly.
I record reminders in seconds, without switching apps or juggling complex to-do managers.
Why I made it:
Sometimes you just need to set a quick reminder — nothing more.
No big apps, no typing, no distractions.
Just hit a shortcut, speak, and get back to work.
Aurely already understands multiple languages:
🇬🇧 English, 🇷🇺 Russian, 🇩🇪 German, 🇫🇷 French, 🇪🇸 Spanish, 🇮🇹 Italian, 🇵🇹 Portuguese, 🇯🇵 Japanese, 🇰🇷 Korean, 🇨🇳 Chinese, 🇮🇳 Hindi.
You can select your preferred Dictation Language directly in the app’s settings —
Aurely will recognize your reminders naturally in that language.
I’m constantly improving the natural-language parser,
so feedback from users in your native language is especially valuable —
if something isn’t recognized perfectly, please tell me!
It helps make Aurely smarter and more inclusive for everyone.
💡 Try it out:
Aurely includes a 14-day free trial, so you can test all features with no limits.
Would love your thoughts, feedback, and ideas —
(iCloud sync? shortcuts? custom voices?).
Thanks for checking it out! 🙏
— Levan, indie macOS developer ☕