Launching today
Aurely

Aurely

Private voice reminders for Mac with no cloud or accounts

6 followers

Visit website
Aurely lets you create reminders instantly using your voice. No typing, no accounts, no cloud — just your Mac. Speak naturally and Aurely understands you in multiple languages. Designed to be calm, offline, and privacy-first.
Aurely gallery image
Aurely gallery image
Aurely gallery image
Aurely gallery image
Aurely gallery image
Aurely gallery image
Aurely gallery image
Aurely gallery image
Aurely gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
MacProductivity
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Levan Karamanishvili
Maker
📌

Hey everyone 👋

I built Aurely as a calm, privacy-first reminder app for macOS.

It understands natural speech — no typing, no accounts, no cloud.

Just speak your reminder and let your Mac handle the rest.

When I need to set a reminder, I simply press a global shortcut —

Aurely’s Quick Recorder pops up instantly.

I record reminders in seconds, without switching apps or juggling complex to-do managers.

Why I made it:

Sometimes you just need to set a quick reminder — nothing more.

No big apps, no typing, no distractions.

Just hit a shortcut, speak, and get back to work.

Aurely already understands multiple languages:

🇬🇧 English, 🇷🇺 Russian, 🇩🇪 German, 🇫🇷 French, 🇪🇸 Spanish, 🇮🇹 Italian, 🇵🇹 Portuguese, 🇯🇵 Japanese, 🇰🇷 Korean, 🇨🇳 Chinese, 🇮🇳 Hindi.

You can select your preferred Dictation Language directly in the app’s settings —

Aurely will recognize your reminders naturally in that language.

I’m constantly improving the natural-language parser,

so feedback from users in your native language is especially valuable —

if something isn’t recognized perfectly, please tell me!

It helps make Aurely smarter and more inclusive for everyone.

💡 Try it out:

Aurely includes a 14-day free trial, so you can test all features with no limits.

Would love your thoughts, feedback, and ideas —

(iCloud sync? shortcuts? custom voices?).

Thanks for checking it out! 🙏

— Levan, indie macOS developer ☕

Rumi.io
Rumi.io
Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Promoted