Astra From Topaz Labs
Launching today
Creative upscaler for video
Upscale AI-generated videos to crisp 4K resolution while enhancing quality and finer details, powered by our newer & more creative Starlight models.
Hey Hunters 👋
🚀 I’m excited to hunt Astra – the first-ever creative video upscaler built specifically for enhancing AI-generated videos, straight from the innovation lab at Topaz.
Whether you're refining animations, upscaling short films, or polishing generative clips, Astra gives you the tools to bring your vision to life in stunning 4K.
🎨 Two Upscaling Modes to Match Your Needs:
✅ Creative Mode – Enhances and reimagines details:
Subtle: Adds gentle, natural detail
Bold: Adds vivid, imaginative enhancements (great for AI-generated content)
✅ Precise Mode – Restores and refines with control:
Speed: 4× faster and 3× cheaper than earlier models
Quality: Uses our most powerful Starlight model for top-tier output
✅ Frame Interpolation adds cinematic flair:
Boost to 120fps
Create buttery-smooth slow motion up to 8×
Astra is currently in early access, with Creative Mode supporting up to 15-second videos (longer support coming soon!).
💡 This tool empowers creatives to perfect the final mile of their video workflow. Can’t wait to see what stories you tell with Astra!
Got questions or ideas? Drop them below 👇
Nicely done! Upscaling AI-generated videos to sharp 4K with enhanced detail makes a big difference — and the creative edge from the new Starlight models really shines through. A great boost for visual storytellers.
Signed up for early access, I am pretty curious to see it! :)