Asteroid
AI browser agents for your back office, built in seconds
AI browser agents for your back office, built in seconds
Asteroid lets anyone build highly custom, complex AI browser agents. Both non-technical users and engineers can now reliably automate back office browser tasks 20x faster with Asteroid’s web-based agent builder, API integration, and more.
👋🏻 Hi Product Hunt makers!
We're David & Joe, co-founders of Asteroid-a platform for building powerful AI browser agents.
We launched with YC in February, received incredible interest, and spent six months battle-testing our browser agents with startups and enterprises to automate their back offices.
We were so impressed by the agents our customers built that we decided to open the platform. Now anyone can reliably automate any browser tasks!
..But wait, everyone—from AI labs and startups to your grandmother—is racing to create the ultimate browser agent for one-off tasks. So how's Asteroid different?
Our users taught us something important: they don't want one "do-everything" agent that breaks half the time. They want hundreds of specialized, rock-solid agents—each built in minutes and running flawlessly day after day.
We believe domain experts—not just engineers—should easily build reliable, customizable agents to truly unlock AI-driven automation. That insurance broker manually pulling quotes from 12 different portals? They should be able to build their own agent in 10 minutes, not spend hours explaining every click to a developer.
We now serve dozens of teams automating critical yet repetitive back-office tasks. This includes startups effortlessly integrating voice agents with legacy systems, corporations automating entire back offices, and developers embedding powerful browser automation within their products.
Real-world Asteroid use cases running in production:
✍️ Insurance Quoting: Auto-filling complex forms across numerous providers.
🏥 Medical Appointments: Automating patient data entry into healthcare systems.
🧾 Invoice Retrieval: Logging into supplier portals to find and download invoices.
📊 Reporting to Google Sheets: Collecting data from dashboards for analytics.
🏛️ Grant Applications: Completing intricate forms reliably at scale.
🎙️ Voice Agent Integration: Connecting voice-based agents seamlessly with back-office tasks across legacy systems.
How it works
Creating browser agents with Asteroid is simple - and even fun. Our intuitive platform combines natural language prompts, scripts, and specialized tools into clear, visual workflows. You can instantly run and interact with your agent, refine it via chat, and iterate quickly. No coding required!
Key Capabilities
Industry-leading browser agent builder
Browser live-view + session recordings
Real-time AI chat for runtime agent control
Specialized fast and smart DOM-based AI models
Persistent authenticated browsers, credential management, proxies, captcha solvers
SDKs, APIs, Webhooks
HIPAA compliant; SOC II certification underway
🚨 Browser Agent AGI Escape Room (Special Launch Event!)
To celebrate our Product Hunt launch, we're introducing an exciting challenge: A rogue AGI built an inescapable website to trap our innocent browser agents!
Your Mission: Build and improve a browser agent to escape the website!
Sign up on Asteroid
Run the AGI Escape Room agent (it’ll fail initially!)
Refine the agent with smarter prompts, nodes, and faster AI models to escape the AGI!
Check the leaderboard!
🎁 Reward: Top 10 fastest agents win an exclusive Asteroid hoodie!
Inkdrop
Yo what the link to the AGI escape room?