Launching today
April is a voice AI Executive Assistant that manages your email and calendar handsfree. Built for busy individuals who need an EA. Using just your voice you can ask April to reschedule meetings, delete junk email and respond to emails that matter.
April
Hi PH fam,
I'm Neha - the co-founder & CEO of April (YC S25). April is a voice AI Executive Assistant that manages email and calendar hands-free. She's built for busy individuals who need an EA but don't have one yet!
Using just your voice you can ask April to
- summarize important emails
- send out replies that you dictate
- delete promotional emails
- give you your schedule for the day
- move and RSVP to events
April does all that and much more. You can use April on your iPhone or iPad.
She's intelligent and learns more about your preferences and patterns over time. Now you can get to Inbox Zero and get on top of your schedule while you're driving to work, taking a walk or even doing chores. Screen-free and hands-free!
Checkout out this video of April in action!
@nehasuresh Love the hands-free approach - perfect for busy schedules! Congrats on the launch!
@nehasuresh This is pretty cool. You described so well just tot he point. I think this is one of the great tool I have so far I guess :)
Thanks for sharing this, Neha.
Hey Neha, what about the data? How is it stored or handled?
April
@busmark_w_nika Hey Nika, Great question - We do not store any of your Gmail or Calendar content in our system. More here -> https://tryapril.com/security
Stormy