The only app review management platform that learns from your past responses & replies like your team already does – on autopilot. Start sending on-brand, personalized replies to Google Play and App Store app reviews in 100+ languages in minites, in a simple, easy-to-use interface. Trusted by over 150 app & game publishers with a combined total of 160,000,000 downloads.
AppReply
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
Most tools that reply to app reviews are like parrots. 🦜
They repeat prompts or templates, but they don’t really understand your app, your tone, or your users.
AppReply MAX is different.
It pulls facts from your team’s real past replies, not just a few examples or instructions. It studies how you actually reply to app reviews, adapts to each new review, and improves over time.
That means:
✅ Auto- and manual replies that match your tone
✅ Context-aware, personalized responses (not generic fluff)
✅ Support in 100+ languages on autopilot
✅ Full control with templates, folders & AI custom instructions
✅ Works with Google Play & App Store apps
You can still use response templates for compliance or consistency, but when you want fully personalized replies at scale, MAX has your back.
If your team’s tired of copy-pasting or dealing with cold, robotic replies, give AppReply MAX a try. This is the only AI that replies the way your team already does, and it only takes 10 minutes to get started.
We’d love your feedback 💬
– Vlad from AppReply
AppReply MAX is a brilliant time-saver! Love that it adapts to your team’s tone and handles multilingual replies with ease. Makes managing reviews feel less like a chore and more like a smart extension of your brand voice.
Manna
Sounds like a massive time-saver!
Can it reply automatically, or do I need to use it manually for every review?
How does the AI handle bug complaints about the new feature, given that there are no corresponding past responses?
AppReply
@desmond_ren1 AppReply has both a powerful real-time app review feed and the best-in-industry automation builder - enabling mobile app & game teams to create auto-replies for 5-star reviews, "ask to increase app rating", handle bug complaints, or new feature requests.
It will process these based on information from the user review, custom instructions defined by you (if any), and the full app description that AppReply automatically gets from app stores - title, short & long description.
For negative reviews (3 stars or less, containing negative-sentiment keywords) we recommend adding a custom instruction that says, "Always ask to contact the support team at [ENTER EMAIL OR SUPPORT URL HERE]."